Grimes shares video for new song “Shinigami Eyes” ft. BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim, Dorian Electra

Grimes has been teasing the Death Note-inspired "Shinigami Eyes" for some time now, and she's finally released the song, accompanied by a stylized, futuristic video that she wrote and BRTHR directed. It features BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim, Dorian Electra, and Ryon Wu, and you can watch it below.

Grimes talked to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the song, saying, "I'm not sure what I should say or not say. I always say a bunch of stupid s**t and get in trouble, but either way. This is the label executive decision song. I love the record, but it's just like, everyone's like, what's the deeper meaning? And it's like, well, Nino Angelo just really had just watched Death Note and really liked it. Basically, I wrote the whole space opera thing and this is the only song that wasn't this big narrative plot. Anyway, I actually do really like the song. Sorry. I'm just undermining the marketing strategy."

The interview also touched on her upcoming project, which she said she decided "needs to be a double album;" how she's "always looking for the exit" from music; that after her contract with Columbia is up she "will definitely a hundred percent go independent after this and I will never sign to a label again." She also talked about the possibility of retiring from music, saying, "One of the reasons why I keep saying I want to retire for music is I feel like music is... The iron grasp is getting really tight. Whereas I feel like in gaming or crypto or all these other things, there's just this excessive freedom that sort of seems to be increasing. I don't know. Because they're newer ideas, there's just less of a legacy of legal chokehold."

Grimes' last single, "Player of Games," which she said was the first of the "BOOK 1 era," came out in December.