Grimes signs to Columbia Records

After nearly a decade 4AD Records, Grimes has signed to major label Columbia Records. After the news was reported on Friday by Billboard, Claire shared the news herself, writing, "Just signed to Columbia Records! 🐷🐷 Wanted to wait till I finished 🎶 to tell ppl but the word got out ...so thanks to everyone whose been following my tunes all these years. Means the world and more to me. We’ll meet again soon 🌙COMMENCE PHASE 2."

Grimes also shared a link to new website clairedelune.io where you can sign up for a "waiting list;" the questionnaire as part of it asks, "Are you a player of games?"

The move to Columbia makes Grimes labelmates with Arcade Fire, Vampire Weekend, LCD Soundsystem, Solange, Rosalia, Daft Punk, Jack White, Orville Peck, Patti Smith, Tyler the Creator and indie legend Billy Joel.

Grimes has been in the news a lot lately for non-music related things. She made over $5 million selling her NFT crypto art collection, hung out with Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan in Austin (but didn't give them COVID), and her and Elon Musk's child, X Æ A-12, turns one in May. She's also on the new blink-182 album.

Stay tuned for Grimes Phase 2 announcements and other tangential news.