Grimes, The 1975, Miguel, Bon Iver & more contributing to climate change ‘Undercurrent’ exhibit in NYC

Bon Iver, Grimes, Jorja Smith, Khruangbin, Miguel, The 1975, Actress, Aluna, Jayda G, Mount Kimbie, and Nosaj Thing and more musicians are taking part in Undercurrent, "an immersive art/music/cause-driven experience" that is opening on September 9 at The Jefferson in Bushwick, Brooklyn. The exhibit features over 60,000 square feet of art installations that have been "created to inspire positive impact around the Climate Crisis" and will benefit nonprofits Kiss the Ground, Ocean Conservancy, and Global Forest Generation. Tickets are available now for reserved time slots.

"I just want somebody to walk out changed and to be thinking about things outside of the normal concepts that they’re usually worried about," says Bon Iver's Justin Vernon. "We want them to walk out having a wider perspective on the meaning of life and what we can leave behind." Bon Iver's installation features an "immersive three channel video installation comprised of collaged video, audio and improvisational dance directed by Eric Timothy Carlson and Aaron Anderson" set to a remix of Bon Iver’s “Naeem” by Chris Hontos.

Grimes says of her installation, “If we don’t protect the environment, the future of consciousness will be artificial, not biological. Would mental health and wellness even be relevant in a world where emotions aren’t an evolutionary advantage? A.I. Meditations were created by a generative language program that was provided with meditations made by humans and, based off of those models, created its own meditations without the guiding aid of human emotion. Personally, I find beauty in this work, but it represents a distinct artistic shift from things written by humans. This work isn’t critical of A.I., but rather a neutral depiction of what the wellness landscape might look like without us.”

Meanwhile, Grimes, who has talked frequently about AI, also made over $5 million earlier this year selling her NFT art collection, as controversy swirled around the environmental impact of crypto art.

You can watch a trailer for Undercurrent below.