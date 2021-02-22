Grimes will appear on blink-182’s next album, says Travis Barker

Grimes' eclectic list of collaborators already includes Bring Me The Horizon, Mindless Self Indulgence's Jimmy Urine, Poppy, Janelle Monae, and more, and now it looks like she'll be adding blink-182 to that list. NME points out that Travis Barker broke the news on Spotify's Rock This podcast with Allison Hagendorf, saying that Grimes would appear on the band's next album, which is "60 per cent done" and expected this year. He also revealed that Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell are expected to appear on it as well. (You may remember that Pharrell was originally expected on blink's 2019 album Nine, but his contribution didn't end up making the cut."

"There’s like a song with Grimes right now that’s really, really cool that I love. There’s a song with Uzi that’s really, really cool that we did with Pharrell," Travis said. "I mean, it’s not like Blink’s making a rap song or anything. It’s like bringing Uzi over to our world. So it’s more of a punk kind of like reggae feeling song."

"I don’t think Blink will ever be anything but a pop-punk band," he adds. "I mean, that’s who we are. And I feel like our fans have kind of journeyed with us when we’ve done songs like ‘Miss You’ or ballads like ‘Adam’s Song.' But, like, we’re never going to veer too far off from what we are – like, I’m like a punk kid at heart, you know what I mean?"

You can listen to the full episode here:

Last week, Travis Barker teamed with rapper Trippie Redd and Deftones frontman Chino Moreno for the new song "GERONIMO."

--

blink-182 Albums Ranked Worst to Best

SEE ALSO: 15 best blink-182 side project songs