Grind supergroup Lock Up (Napalm Death, At The Gates, Pig Destroyer) announce new album

UK grind supergroup Lock Up have welcomed vocalist Tomas Lindberg (At The Gates, Disfear) back into their lineup, and he'll now split vocal duties with Kevin Sharp (Brutal Truth, Venomous Concept), who replaced him in 2014. Lock Up also now counts Pig Destroyer's Adam Jarvis as their drummer, and the band -- rounded out by Napalm Death's Shane Embury on bass and Anton Reisenegger (Criminal) on guitar -- will release a followup to 2017's Demonization this year. The new album is called The Dregs Of Hades, and it's due this fall via Listenable.

Shane Embury, who founded the band in 1998, said via press release:

I have said before on many occasions that creating songs, recording and playing shows with Lock Up since the band’s inception in 1998 has always been hinged on madness and old-fashioned grindcore comradery! When we discussed the possibility of another album it made sense I felt to push the insanity further down the rabbit hole and ask Tompa to rejoin ‘The Dregs of Hades‘ to front the band alongside Kevin Sharp – ha! I have always loved that two singer approach, if done right it’s marvellous dynamics, and believe me, this next album is doing it right!!! When festivals do finally return it’s gonna be a lot of fun and that’s what counts in the end… be prepared!

Tomas Lindberg adds:

I can´t begin to explain how chuffed I am to be back with these, my favourite grinding beasts. When Shane approached me about rejoining, being part of a dual vokill attack together with Kevin, I said yes straight away. I love the “Demonization” album, and Kevin‘s vocal delivery there. So, I was very curious and excited to work together with him, writing and arranging lyrics. My idea is that we have very different vocal styles, and that deathgrind fans now will get the best of both worlds. Adding Adam Jarvis to the mix has been nothing but a success as well, his relentless bashing has mos def added an extra dimension to the Lock Up sound. It will be a total blast performing these new tracks in front of a crowd, these are full on old-school deathgrind ragers! Again; chuffed!

And Adam Jarvis adds:

When Shane [Embury] first asked me to join the already elite league of extraordinary gentlemen I was beyond ecstatic! THEN…. I find out Tompa was rejoining the band and I went bananas! So excited for everyone to hear what madness we’ve created so far, and for a double assault from Kevin and Tompa that is bound to make you want to punch stuff!

No music from the album is out yet, but stay tuned. Listenable will also put out a limited edition re-release of the band's 2005 live album Play Fast or Die - Live in Japan in the spring, and first copies will come with a limited edition bonus 7" titled Inside Cthulhu’s Eye with new recordings that feature both Tomas Lindberg and Kevin Sharp. Artwork and tracklist for that 7" below.

For Shane Embury, this follows 2020 albums with Blood From The Soul, Napalm Death, and Venomous Concept (the latter of which also includes Kevin Sharp).

At The Gates also have a new album expected this year.

Stream Lock Up's previous album:

Inside Cthulhu’s Eye Tracklist

Cyphers of Fortune

Inside Cthulhu’s Eye

Radiation Sickness (Repulsion)

