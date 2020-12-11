Griselda announce first feature film & soundtrack ft. Benny, Westside Gunn, Boldy James & more

Buffalo rap label/collective Griselda have had one hell of a year, and now they've announced the release date and more info on their first feature film, Conflicted, which Westside Gunn has been teasing for a while. It stars Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, Dave East, Armani Caesar, Boldy James, Michael Rapaport, J Holiday, Duece King (who also wrote it), and others. The film comes out January 15 via pay per view (tickets).

A press release reads, "Directed by AK Reed, the film is an urban tale depicting Benny the Butcher as a Buffalo gangster who struggles to do right after being released from prison. Faced with the dilemmas of his fresh start, Hunter (Benny The Butcher) declared never to go back to the game that had cost him his freedom. In the process of getting back on track, he falls in love but is soon confronted with the demons of his past, leaving him CONFLICTED."

The film will also come with a soundtrack due January 8 via Griselda / BSF Records, featuring music by Benny, Westside Gunn, Boldy James, Armani Caesar, Dave East, Lloyd Banks, Flee Lord, ElCamino, Eto, Ransom, and others, with production from the late DJ Shay, Daringer, Camouflage Monk, Cee Gee, IceRoxx, Fuse, 808 Mafia, and others. The first single is Benny the Butcher's "3:30 In Houston," which addresses the recent incident in which Benny was shot during a robbery in Houston. Listen and watch the trailer below.

In related news, Benny executive produced the new album by his Black Soprano Family groupmate Heem that came out today, and he also raps on two tracks, including "The Realest" which has a new video. Check that out below too.