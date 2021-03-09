Griselda movie streaming; Benny the Butcher on vinyl (and 2nd ‘Plugs I Met’ EP coming soon)

Never a lack of news in the prolific Griselda camp, and 2021 is already shaping up to be another year full great rap albums from the Buffalo crew, but first...

Benny the Butcher's Hit-Boy produced album Burden of Proof -- our 21st favorite album of 2020 -- is finally out on vinyl now -- GET THAT NOW.

Meanwhile, we're standing by for Benny's next release, The Plugs I Met 2, out March 19. The first The Plugs I Met EP -- an instant classic -- came out in 2019 and is still in regular rotation. Harry Fraud is once again producing, and the first EP also featured killer verses from Pusha T, Jadakiss, Black Thought, Conway The Machine, and more. Check out the new one's cover art at the end of this post.

To tide us over, we've got new Benny verses on the just-released Denzel Curry "remix" album, on a new Neek Bucks album, on a new Last Days song, on a track with Syracuse rapper Baddnews, and on the first single of a forthcoming 38 Spesh album that's coming out on Benny's Black Soprano Family imprint. You can listen to the latter, and to a just released Benny feature on a track with Coney Island rapper D.Chamberz, below.

Update (3/9): Benny also just put out a new "Fire in the Booth" freestyle and you can hear that below too.

Benny also wrote a Buffalo Bills anthem.

Conway the Machine's Shady debut should be here any day as well, but he's already gifted us with a release in 2021. If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed -- a reunion with Big Ghost Ltd with whom he put out the killer No One Mourns The Wicked last year -- came out on Bandcamp in early February and was recently added to other streaming services.

Griselda also recently put out a movie called Conflicted which stars Benny and is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Our review of the soundtrack is HERE.

Westside Gunn has been busy opening a store.

Grab Burden of Proof on vinyl in the BV store.