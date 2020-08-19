Griselda producer DJ Shay dead at 48

DJ Shay, who founded the Buff City label and worked closely with Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine and other Griselda Records artists, Benny's Black Soprano Family group, and more, has died. He was 48.

"Your legacy & your impact will transcend the boundaries of time," wrote Griselda Records on Instagram. "You were the earliest conduit to this thing of ours. LEGENDS NEVER DIE! You are immortalized in our hearts. Rest up King! We love you. And sending out the most sincere condolences to your family during these times."

Westiside Gunn wrote a lengthy tribute to DJ Shay: "U was there EVERY step of the way, It was an honor to help your dream come true for Buffalo Hip Hop, u looked at me and said “thx to you it’s no more Unsigned city... it’s signed city now” u wanted this shit more than ALL of US, it wouldn’t be a Benny, WSG, Armani, Conway, BSF if it wasn’t for You to watch u DJ was special it was like u were a kid behind those boards, your last thing u said to me was when u beat Corona u wanted a Buffalo Kids Chain I pray to GOD he got u Icey bc u are the biggest BUFFALO KID of them All I pray for your family and this is the longest I’ve probably ever cried besides Bacon and ChineGun I’m heart broken, I’m a miss fuckin wit u, wats a GXFR show without the LEGENDARY DJ SHAY pray for Benny as well he was with him 15 STRONG, now I’m a have to play Bubba Chuck Allday RIH @djshaybsf #BUFFALOKIDS #LEGEND #Culture #BSF #GXFR."

Benny the Butcher wrote, "This hurt right here this was my mentor coach father figure all tht I feel like somebody stole something from me."

Recent Griselda signee Armani Caesar wrote, "I can’t believe I’m even writing this. I’m sad af right now just thinking the man who started my career is now gone. @djshaybsf believed in me before anybody. I would’ve never met Benny, Conway or Westside if it hadn’t been for him. His studio was the first studio I’ve ever recorded in. He gave me the name “Armani Caesar”. He put together my first ever mixtapes. And would always call me The Handbag Addict lol. I was his “Buff City Diva” lol Thank you Shay for everything. We may have bumped heads but I’ll FOREVER be grateful for what you did for me. I love you and I want you to Rest in heaven knowing that you gave a this little ghetto girl from Buffalo a shot and she scored! This hurts but I promise to make you proud Rest up ❤️"

Griselda's Keisha Plum wrote, "I can’t believe I woke up to the news of you leaving us because last night, Hand to my father, I kept thinking about you, and I said, yo I gotta send a love note to Shay in the morning, check on him... GOD please protect us all. Shay was a beautiful soul and he built this thing from the ground up. Everyone loved Shay. He was a genuis. Prayers to all his family, loved ones and prayers to the entire BSF Family. I love you. If you need me, I’m there Sad day for us all."

The Black Soprano Family IG account simply wrote, "Your Legacy, Name and Music will Live Forever!"

Rest in peace, Shay.

See the full posts from the Griselda family and listen to two of DJ Shay's recent productions ("Bubba Chuck" from Westside Gunn's recently-released Flygod Is An Awesome God 2 and "18 Wheeler" ft. Pusha T from Benny's 2019 EP The Plugs I Met) below.