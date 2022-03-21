Griselda (Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher) announce 2022 tour

Griselda (aka Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher) were recently announced for Coachella, and now they've announced the 'Claires Back Tour' for later this year. It kicks off on May 10 in Chicago, with stops in Rochester, Boston, NYC, Washington DC, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, and San Francisco, before wrapping up on June 3 in Los Angeles. Doe Boy opens all dates, and you can see those below.

The tour hits NYC for a show at Terminal 5 on May 18. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Wednesday, March 23 at 10 AM.

As a group, Griselda haven't released a project since their 2019 Shady Records debut WWCD, but all three members have remained insanely prolific on their own since then and have collaborated on multiple songs. So far this year, Conway released his own Shady debut God Don't Make Mistakes (and the DatPiff mixtape Greetings Earthlings) and Benny released Tana Talk 4, including his breakthrough J. Cole collaboration "Johnny P's Caddy." Westside Gunn's latest release is 2021's Hitler Wears Hermes 8.

Watch a full-set video of Griselda at Rolling Loud New York 2021:

GRISELDA: 2022 TOUR

May 10 Chicago, IL Radius

May 14 Rochester, NY Armory

May 15 Boston, MA Roadrunner

May 18 New York, NY Terminal 5

May 19 Washington DC Echo Stage

May 21 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

May 26 Dallas, TX The Factory

May 29 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

Jun 02 San Francisco, CA Warfield

Jun 03 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Expo Hall