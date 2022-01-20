Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen announces debut solo LP and tour, shares “Shadow in the Frame”
Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen has announced his debut solo album, You Belong There, which will be out April 8 via Warp. He performs almost every instrument on the album, but it does feature his bandmate Chris Bear on the track "Tangle." Today you can listen to "Shadow in the Frame," an elegant, sweeping mix of delicately picked acoustic guitar, swooning cello and woodwinds, skittering, crashing drums and Daniel's soaring voice. Listen below.
Daniel has also announced a 2022 tour that includes a NYC show at Brooklyn Made on April 9 and an L.A. date at Echoplex on June 10. All dates are listed below.
You Belong There tracklist
It’s A Passage
Shadow in the Frame
You Belong There
Unpeopled Space
Celia
Tangle
I’ll Wait For Your Visit
Keeper and Kin
The Last One
Repeat The Pattern
Daniel Rossen - 2022 Tour Dates
Mar 27 - Austin, TX, Antone’s
Mar 30 - New Orleans, LA, Toulouse Theatre
Apr 01 - Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse
Apr 02 - Nashville, TN, Exit/in
Apr 03 - Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel
Apr 05 - Washington, DC, Miracle Theatre
Apr 06 - Philadelphia, PA, Underground Arts
Apr 08 - Somerville, MA, Crystal Ballroom
Apr 09 - Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Made
Apr 11 - Montreal, QC, Le Ministere
Apr 12 - Toronto, ON, Great Hall
Apr 14 - Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall
Apr 15 - Minneapolis, MN, Icehouse
May 07 - Hamburg, DE, Kulturkirche Altona
May 08 - Berlin, DE, Passionskirche
May 10 - Munich, DE, Freiheitshalle
May 11 - Zurich,CH, Bogen F
May 12 - Turin, IT, Circolo della Musica
May 14 - Paris, FR, Le Café de la Danse
May 15 - Amsterdam, NL, Het Zonnehuis
May 16 - Cologne, DE, Kulturkirche Köln
May 17 - Ghent, BE, Handelsbeurs
May 19 - Leeds, UK - Left Bank
May 20 - London, UK, Union Chapel
May 23 - Dublin, IE, Pepper Canister
May 25 - Glasgow, UK, St Luke's
Jun 09 - San Diego, CA, Casbah
Jun 10 - Los Angeles, CA, Echoplex
Jun 11 - Pioneertown, CA, Pappy & Harriet's
Jun 14 - Big Sur, CA, Henry Miller Memorial Library
Jun 15 - San Francisco, CA, The Chapel
Jun 17 - Portland, OR, Doug Fir Lounge
Jun 18 - Seattle, WA, Neumos
Jun 19 - Vancouver, BC, The Biltmore Cabaret