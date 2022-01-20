Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen announces debut solo LP and tour, shares “Shadow in the Frame”

Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen has announced his debut solo album, You Belong There, which will be out April 8 via Warp. He performs almost every instrument on the album, but it does feature his bandmate Chris Bear on the track "Tangle." Today you can listen to "Shadow in the Frame," an elegant, sweeping mix of delicately picked acoustic guitar, swooning cello and woodwinds, skittering, crashing drums and Daniel's soaring voice. Listen below.

Daniel has also announced a 2022 tour that includes a NYC show at Brooklyn Made on April 9 and an L.A. date at Echoplex on June 10. All dates are listed below.

You Belong There tracklist

It’s A Passage

Shadow in the Frame

You Belong There

Unpeopled Space

Celia

Tangle

I’ll Wait For Your Visit

Keeper and Kin

The Last One

Repeat The Pattern

Daniel Rossen - 2022 Tour Dates

Mar 27 - Austin, TX, Antone’s

Mar 30 - New Orleans, LA, Toulouse Theatre

Apr 01 - Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse

Apr 02 - Nashville, TN, Exit/in

Apr 03 - Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel

Apr 05 - Washington, DC, Miracle Theatre

Apr 06 - Philadelphia, PA, Underground Arts

Apr 08 - Somerville, MA, Crystal Ballroom

Apr 09 - Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Made

Apr 11 - Montreal, QC, Le Ministere

Apr 12 - Toronto, ON, Great Hall

Apr 14 - Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall

Apr 15 - Minneapolis, MN, Icehouse

May 07 - Hamburg, DE, Kulturkirche Altona

May 08 - Berlin, DE, Passionskirche

May 10 - Munich, DE, Freiheitshalle

May 11 - Zurich,CH, Bogen F

May 12 - Turin, IT, Circolo della Musica

May 14 - Paris, FR, Le Café de la Danse

May 15 - Amsterdam, NL, Het Zonnehuis

May 16 - Cologne, DE, Kulturkirche Köln

May 17 - Ghent, BE, Handelsbeurs

May 19 - Leeds, UK - Left Bank

May 20 - London, UK, Union Chapel

May 23 - Dublin, IE, Pepper Canister

May 25 - Glasgow, UK, St Luke's

Jun 09 - San Diego, CA, Casbah

Jun 10 - Los Angeles, CA, Echoplex

Jun 11 - Pioneertown, CA, Pappy & Harriet's

Jun 14 - Big Sur, CA, Henry Miller Memorial Library

Jun 15 - San Francisco, CA, The Chapel

Jun 17 - Portland, OR, Doug Fir Lounge

Jun 18 - Seattle, WA, Neumos

Jun 19 - Vancouver, BC, The Biltmore Cabaret