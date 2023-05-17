Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen & Christopher Bear scoring A24 film ‘Past Lives’ (stream 2 tracks)

Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear have announced their score for new A24 film Past Lives. It's the directorial debut of Celine Song, and follows a pair of childhood friends as they reunite after 20 years of estrangement. Past Lives stars Greta Lee (who you may know from Russian Doll) and Yoo Teo (of Decision To Leave), and arrives in theaters in LA and NYC on June 2. Watch the trailer below.

The score includes "Quiet Eyes," written and performed by Sharon Van Etten and Zachary Dawes, and they've shared two tracks from it, "Why Are You Going To New York" and "Across The Ocean." The former rings with wistful piano and strings before shifting into a pluckier guitar and bass flow; the latter is a forlorn piano ballad backed by brushed drums and cello. The score will be released in full on June 9. Listen to both songs and check out the soundtrack artwork and tracklist below.

Past Lives soundtrack loading...

Past Lives Tracklist

If You Leave Something Behind

Crossing

You Gain Something Too

Do You Remember Me

I Remember You

Across The Ocean

Crossing II

In Yun

We Live Here

Why Are You Going To New York

Staring at a Ghost

Bedroom

An Immigrant and a Tourist

Eight Thousand Layers

See You

Quiet Eyes (by Sharon Van Etten and Zachary Dawes)