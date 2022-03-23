Grouper adds new NYC show to tour (BrooklynVegan Presale, password here)

Grouper is playing some shows supporting last year's excellent Shade this spring, including two Brooklyn dates at The Opera House on May 20 and 21 (aka the Emmaus Center in Williamsburg). Both of those are now sold out, so she's added an additional date at the same venue, happening on Thursday, May 19. You can get tickets early to the new show now on BrooklynVegan Presale with the password SHADE. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 25 at 10 AM.

See Grouper's updated dates, and stream Shade, below.

GROUPER: 2022 TOUR

04/05/2022 Portland, OR / Polaris Hall

04/06/2022 Portland, OR / Polaris Hall

04/07/2022 The Hague, Netherlands / Rewire Festival

04/10/2022 The Hague, Netherlands / Amare

04/12/2022 Dublin, Ireland / National Concert Hall

04/14/2022 London, UK / Barbican Centre

04/18/2022 Helsinki, Finland / Savoy Theatre

04/20/2022 Malmö, Sweden / INTONAL

04/28/2022 Athens, Greece / Athens Conservatoire

04/30/2022 Viseu, Portugal / Teatro Viriato

05/15/2022 Austin, TX / Oblivion Access

05/17/2022 Carrboro, NC / ArtsCenter

05/19/2022 Brooklyn, NY / The Opera House

05/20/2022 Brooklyn, NY / The Opera House

05/21/2022 Brooklyn, NY / The Opera House

05/23/2022 Portland, ME / First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church

05/25/2022 Los Angeles, CA / The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

05/27/2022 Los Angeles, CA / The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

05/29/2022 San Francisco, CO / Castro Theatre

05/31/2022 Seattle, WA / Nordstrom Recital Hall