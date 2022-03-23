Grouper adds new NYC show to tour (BrooklynVegan Presale, password here)
Grouper is playing some shows supporting last year's excellent Shade this spring, including two Brooklyn dates at The Opera House on May 20 and 21 (aka the Emmaus Center in Williamsburg). Both of those are now sold out, so she's added an additional date at the same venue, happening on Thursday, May 19. You can get tickets early to the new show now on BrooklynVegan Presale with the password SHADE. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 25 at 10 AM.
See Grouper's updated dates, and stream Shade, below.
GROUPER: 2022 TOUR
04/05/2022 Portland, OR / Polaris Hall
04/06/2022 Portland, OR / Polaris Hall
04/07/2022 The Hague, Netherlands / Rewire Festival
04/10/2022 The Hague, Netherlands / Amare
04/12/2022 Dublin, Ireland / National Concert Hall
04/14/2022 London, UK / Barbican Centre
04/18/2022 Helsinki, Finland / Savoy Theatre
04/20/2022 Malmö, Sweden / INTONAL
04/28/2022 Athens, Greece / Athens Conservatoire
04/30/2022 Viseu, Portugal / Teatro Viriato
05/15/2022 Austin, TX / Oblivion Access
05/17/2022 Carrboro, NC / ArtsCenter
05/19/2022 Brooklyn, NY / The Opera House
05/20/2022 Brooklyn, NY / The Opera House
05/21/2022 Brooklyn, NY / The Opera House
05/23/2022 Portland, ME / First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church
05/25/2022 Los Angeles, CA / The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
05/27/2022 Los Angeles, CA / The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
05/29/2022 San Francisco, CO / Castro Theatre
05/31/2022 Seattle, WA / Nordstrom Recital Hall