Grouper announces spring tour (NYC on BrooklynVegan Presale)

Grouper returned with the excellent Shade last year, and she's announced some shows supporting it this spring. She'll play Brooklyn's The Opera House on May 20 and 21 (aka The Emmaus Center in Williamsburg, a newly renovated arts center that's part of the Peter & Paul Catholic Church at 288 Berry St). You can get tickets for night one and night two early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting now; use the password SHADE for tickets. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday, February 11 at 10 AM.

Grouper says her US shows, which also include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Seattle, Bentonville and Portland (OR and ME), will be performed alongside films by Takashi Makino, and her UK and European shows alongside films by Dicky Bahto. See all dates below.

Grouper also surprise released a new album as Raum, titled Daughter, with Jefre Cantu-Ledesma this month. Stream that, and Shade, below.

GROUPER: 2022 TOUR

03/04/2022 Bentonville, AR / The Momentary

04/05/2022 Portland, OR / Polaris Hall

04/06/2022 Portland, OR / Polaris Hall

04/07/2022 The Hague, Netherlands / Rewire Festival

04/12/2022 Dublin, Ireland / National Concert Hall

04/14/2022 London, UK / Barbican Centre

04/18/2022 Helsinki, Finland / Savoy Theatre

04/20/2022 Malmö, Sweden / INTONAL

04/28/2022 Athens, Greece / Athens Conservatoire

04/30/2022 Viseu, Portugal / Teatro Viriato

05/15/2022 Austin, TX / Oblivion Access

05/17/2022 Carrboro, NC / ArtsCenter

05/20/2022 Brooklyn, NY / The Opera House

05/21/2022 Brooklyn, NY / The Opera House

05/23/2022 Portland, ME / First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church

05/25/2022 Los Angeles, CA / The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

05/27/2022 Los Angeles, CA / The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

05/29/2022 San Francisco, CO / Castro Theatre

05/31/2022 Seattle, WA / Nordstrom Recital Hall