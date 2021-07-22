Gruff Rhys announces NYC & LA solo shows

Not only are Super Furry Animals giving their 2001 magnum opus Rings Around the World a 20th anniversary reissue, frontman Gruff Rhys will be coming to the U.S. for two shows in support of his excellent new solo album Seeking New Gods.

The shows happen at NYC's TV Eye on September 9 (tickets) and LA's Gold-Diggers on September 13 (tickets).

"If all goes to plan I’ll be singing some solo shows in NYC and LA in September to celebrate the release of my new album Seeking New Gods," Gruff says. "Please note - If you’re hoping to come to these shows from outside the cities please be careful not to make any non-refundable travel plans at this point as they are dependent on COVID international travel restrictions. Thank you!"

Those are Gruff's only upcoming U.S. dates, but he's got several upcoming shows in the UK and Ireland. All dates are listed below.

Gruff Rhys -- 2021 Tour Dates

FRI 3 SEPTEMBER – SUN 5 SEPTEMBER MOSELEY FOLK & ARTS FESTIVAL 2021 MOSELEY, UK

THU 9 SEPTEMBER TV EYE BROOKLYN, NY, US

MON 13 SEPTEMBER GOLD-DIGGERS LOS ANGELES, CA, US

THU 7 OCTOBER – SAT 9 OCTOBER FOCUS WALES 2021 WREXHAM, UK

THU 21 OCTOBER CROOKES CLUB SHEFFIELD, UK

FRI 22 OCTOBER STOREY'S FIELD CENTRE CAMBRIDGE, UK

SAT 23 OCTOBER ALBERT HALL MANCHESTER, UK

TUE 26 OCTOBER O2 ACADEMY 2 OXFOR DOXFORD, UK

WED 27 OCTOBER ELECTRIC BALLROOM LONDON, UK

FRI 29 OCTOBER DOLANS WAREHOUSE LIMERICK, IRELAND

SAT 30 OCTOBER LIBERTY HALL THEATRE DUBLIN, IRELAND

MON 1 NOVEMBER KOMEDIA BATHBATH, UK

TUE 2 NOVEMBER WEDGEWOOD ROOMS SOUTHSEA, UK

WED 3 NOVEMBER NORWICH ARTS CENTRE NORWICH, UK