Gruff Rhys announces ‘The Almond & The Seahorse’ soundtrack (listen to “Amen”)

Gruff Rhys' new album is the soundtrack to The Almond & The Seahorse, the new film by Celyn Jones and Tom Stern that stars Jones, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Rebel Wilson. The film is out Friday, December 16, and the soundtrack, featuring a mix of original songs and Rhys' instrumental score, is out February 23 via Rough Trade.

“The soundtrack for The Almond & The Seahorse was recorded largely in pandemic conditions so it was a matter of recording in bursts of possible activity in various friends’ studios, homes and even scout halls as chance permitted. It’s a varied quilt work as a result," Gruff notes. “As sonic flagpoles I wanted to signify the film’s location in Liverpool and the Wirral by liberally, but hopefully not too obviously, using the Mellotron synthesizer (as famously used in Strawberry Fields by the Beatles & therefore in my mind it represents that great city sonically) and the Cello as a nod to its use by Gwen’s character in the film.”

You can listen to "Amen" from the album, which is a typically Gruff-ian composition: pastoral with strings and harp, yet anthemic, with a lovely, gently soaring chorus. Watch the video, which features Rebel Wilson, below.

As for the film, here's the one-line synopsis: "An archaeologist and an architect fight to re-imagine a future after a traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love." You can watch the trailer below.

The is Gruff Rhys' first record since 2021's fantastic Seeking New Gods.

The Almond & The Seahorse:

1. Skyward

2. The Brain and the Body

3. People Are Pissed

4. Layer Upon Layer

5. Gruff Rhys & Victor La Masne - Orea

6. Joe's Theme

7. Sunshine and Laughter Ever After

8. Gruff Rhys & Osian Gwynedd - Variation with Strings

9. Amen (Album Version)

10. Low Cello

11. Liberate Me From The Love Song

12. Love Love Love

13. I Want My Old Life Back

14. Forest Waltz

15. Dance All Your Shadows to Death

16. Library to Kiss

17. Staccato with Cello

18. Small Talk

19. Toni's Theme

20. Ffenestr

21. Penbedw

22. Arogldarth

23. Amen