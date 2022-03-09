Gruff Rhys releases new single “People Are Pissed” about Boris Johnson

Gruff Rhys has released a new single, "People Are Pissed," a bouncy eight-minute screed against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the way he handled the pandemic. “The lyrics were basically inspired by the widespread anger I - and many other people felt towards the incompetence and arrogance of the Johnson regime during the lockdowns - not that I feel any different now," says Gruff. "I mean the words go off on one like most of my songs but that was the seed of the idea.”

"People Are Pissed" is the title track of a two-song EP that is available digitally and on cassette. "New music is a triviality in a war context, but into this global hellscape I’d like to introduce the People Are Pissed EP - planned for a while and not an engagement with the news in particular," says Gruff, who also says these two songs were written for new film The Almond and the Seahorse, that he's composing the soundtrack to. "It’s directed by Tom Stern & Celyn Jones, who also acts in it alongside Charlotte Gainsbourg and Rebel Wilson," he says. The second track is "Arogldarth," which Gruff says "is a more meditative solo guitar and synthesizer instrumental that didn’t make it into the film."

You can watch the lyric video for "People Are Pissed" and listen to "Arogldarth" below. You can order the cassette from Rough Trade.

Gruff's got European and UK tour dates coming up and those are listed below.

March 2022

14 ES, Donostia, Babadaba

15 ES, Vigo, Spain, Radar

16 ES, Santiago DC, Riquela

18 ES, Seville, Sala X

19 ES, Alicante, Las Cigarreras

20 ES, Valencia, Loco Club

21 ES, Zaragoza, Centro Civico Delicias *new venue*

23 FR, Paris, Hasard Ludique

24 FR, Rouen, Le 104

25 FR, Dunkerque, Les 4 Ecluses

April 2022

1GB, Falmouth - Cornish Bank (sold out)

3 GB, Cardiff, BBC 6 Music Festival (sold out)

July 2022

14 IE, Dubline, Iveagh Gardens w/ Villagers