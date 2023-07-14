Gruff Rhys touring this fall, including dates with This is The Kit

Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys will be touring this fall in support of this year's The Almond and The Seahorse, though with nearly 30 years of great records under his belt -- solo, SFA, and more -- you don't really need a qualifier to go see him. Most dates are opening for This Is the Kit (whose new album, Careful of Your Keepers, he produced), including Philly, DC, Toronto, Chicago, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis.

Just before his run with This is the Kit, Gruff will play a headline solo show at Brooklyn's Union Pool on October 12. All dates are listed below.

This is the Kit's NYC show is with Rozi Plain at Le Poisson Rouge on October 11.

GRUFF RHYS 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

10/12 BROOKLYN, UNION HALL (HEADLINE SHOW)

10/13 PHILADELPHIA, JOHNNY BRENDA'S #

10/14 WASHINGTON DC, SONGBYRD #

10/17 TORONTO, THE DRAKE HOTEL #

10/19 CHICAGO, LINCOLN HALL #

10/20 MILWAUKEE, THE BACK ROOM AT COLECTIVO COFFEE #

10/21 MINNEAPOLIS, TURF CLUB #

# w/ This is the Kit