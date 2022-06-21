Guards team with Cults’ Madeline Follin to cover Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” (listen)

Richie Follin is back with a new Guards album, More Cover Songs, that will be out August 2 via CGR. "We made a long long list of songs we would like to try and some proved easier to make our own than others, but in the end the album ended up consisting of the songs we thought we were able to shape in to our sound," says Richie. "The problem with covering songs by bands that really influence us is they end up sounding quite similar to the original haha. This was one of the most fun albums I have ever made because essentially you are celebrating these artists you love and it reinforces the whole reason we love playing music in the first place."

The album includes Guards' take on songs by The Cure, Ramones, Suicide, Beck, The Velvet Underground, Feist, The Everly Brothers and more. The first single is a cover of Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted," which features Richie's sister and Cults singer Madeline Follin. As Richie intimated, this cover is on the reverential side, but they bring their own sibling energy to the track. You can listen to that below.

MORE COVER SONGS:

01. Just Like Heaven (The Cure )

02. Judy is a Punk (Ramones )

03. Ghostrider (Suicide )

04. All I Have to Do is Dream (Everly Brothers )

05. My Moon My Man ft. Cornelia Murr (Feist )

06. We Gotta Get out of this Place (Animals )

07. Devil’s Haircut (Beck )

08. White Light White Heat (Velvet Underground )

09. I Found a Reason (Velvet Underground )

10. Everything I Wanted ft. Madeline Follin (Billie Eilish )

11. Go all the Way (Raspberries )

12. Suicide is Painless (MASH theme)