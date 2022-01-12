Guerilla Toss sign to Sub Pop, share “Cannibal Capital” from new album

Guerilla Toss have signed to Sub Pop and will release their first album for the label, Famously Alive, on March 25. The band wrote and recorded the album during the pandemic in the Catskills, and while their unbridled creativity and disregard for genre boundaries is still in effect, this is a poppier, shinier Guerilla Toss than you may remember.

"You have to be with yourself all the time during the pandemic," says singer/lyrcist Kassie Carlson. "I had to figure out a way to manage my anxiety. The pandemic was hard, but it helped me get comfortable inside my own body. My peace of mind came out of being thrust into the deepest shit. This album is all about being happy, being alive, strength. It’s meant to inspire people."

You can get a taste via "Cannibal Capital," which is effervescent and very danceable yet also makes room for very windmillable guitar power chords. Watch the video below.

Guerilla Toss will be on tour in April, hitting East Coast cities in the U.S. and Canada and wrapping up with two shows at NYC's TV Eye on 4/29 and 4/30. All dates are listed below.

loading...

Tracklisting:

1. Cannibal Capital

2. Famously Alive

3. Live Exponential

4. Mermaid Airplane

5. Wild Fantasy

6. Pyramid Humm

7. Excitable Girls

8. I Got Spirit

9. Happy Me

10. Heathen In Me

Guerilla Toss - 2022 Tour Dates:

Wed. Apr. 13 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

Thu. Apr. 14 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

Fri. Apr. 15 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

Sat. Apr 16 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room @ Third Man Records

Sun. Apr. 17 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

Tue. Apr. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

Wed. Apr. 20 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle

Thu. Apr. 21 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

Fri. Apr. 22 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

Sat. Apr. 23 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz P.D.B

Mon. Apr. 25 - Portland, ME - Space

Tue. Apr. 26 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville

Wed. Apr. 27 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre

Thu. Apr. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

Fri. Apr. 29 - Queens, NY - TV Eye

Sat. Apr. 30 - Queens, NY - TV Eye