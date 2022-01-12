Guerilla Toss sign to Sub Pop, share “Cannibal Capital” from new album
Guerilla Toss have signed to Sub Pop and will release their first album for the label, Famously Alive, on March 25. The band wrote and recorded the album during the pandemic in the Catskills, and while their unbridled creativity and disregard for genre boundaries is still in effect, this is a poppier, shinier Guerilla Toss than you may remember.
"You have to be with yourself all the time during the pandemic," says singer/lyrcist Kassie Carlson. "I had to figure out a way to manage my anxiety. The pandemic was hard, but it helped me get comfortable inside my own body. My peace of mind came out of being thrust into the deepest shit. This album is all about being happy, being alive, strength. It’s meant to inspire people."
You can get a taste via "Cannibal Capital," which is effervescent and very danceable yet also makes room for very windmillable guitar power chords. Watch the video below.
Guerilla Toss will be on tour in April, hitting East Coast cities in the U.S. and Canada and wrapping up with two shows at NYC's TV Eye on 4/29 and 4/30. All dates are listed below.
Tracklisting:
1. Cannibal Capital
2. Famously Alive
3. Live Exponential
4. Mermaid Airplane
5. Wild Fantasy
6. Pyramid Humm
7. Excitable Girls
8. I Got Spirit
9. Happy Me
10. Heathen In Me
Guerilla Toss - 2022 Tour Dates:
Wed. Apr. 13 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
Thu. Apr. 14 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
Fri. Apr. 15 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5
Sat. Apr 16 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room @ Third Man Records
Sun. Apr. 17 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
Tue. Apr. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club
Wed. Apr. 20 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle
Thu. Apr. 21 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
Fri. Apr. 22 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
Sat. Apr. 23 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz P.D.B
Mon. Apr. 25 - Portland, ME - Space
Tue. Apr. 26 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville
Wed. Apr. 27 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre
Thu. Apr. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
Fri. Apr. 29 - Queens, NY - TV Eye
Sat. Apr. 30 - Queens, NY - TV Eye