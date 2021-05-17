Guided by Voices announce 2021 U.S. tour, playing Irving Plaza (BV Presale)

Having released four albums since they last toured a year-and-a-half ago (including the new Earth Man Blues), Guided by Voices will finally head back on the road for shows this summer and fall. Dates include Columbus, NYC (the newly renovated Irving Plaza on 9/10), Boston, Lancaster, Baltimore, New Haven, Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto and Millvale, PA.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 AM local time, and you can get tickets early for the Irving Plaza show with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Wednesday, May 19 from 10 AM - 10 PM Eastern. Check back here Wednesday morning for the presale password.

All tour dates are listed, along with a stream of Earth Man Blues, below.

Guided by Voices will release a new album under their Cub Scout Bowling Pins alter ego in July.

GUIDED BY VOICES - 2021 TOUR DATES

AUG 28 SAT - Skullys Music Diner @ 7:00pm - Columbus, OH

SEP 10 FRI - Irving Plaza @ 7:00pm - New York, NY

SEP 11 SAT - Royale @ 7:00pm - Boston, MA

OCT 8 FRI - Tellus360 @ 7:00pm - Lancaster, PA

OCT 22 FRI - Ottobar @ 7:00pm - Baltimore, MD

OCT 23 SAT - College Street Music Hall @ 7:00pm - New Haven, CT

NOV 12 FRI - Thalia Hall @ 7:00pm - Chicago, IL

NOV 13 SAT - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern @ 7:00pm - Cleveland, OH

DEC 17 FRI - Phoenix Concert Theatre @ 7:00pm - Toronto, ON, Canada

DEC 18 SAT - Mr Small's Theatre @ 7:00pm - Millvale, PA