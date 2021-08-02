Guided by Voices announce 2nd album of 2021, share “My (Limited) Engagement”

The indefatigable Guided by Voices have announced It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them!, which is their second official album of 2021 and their 34th album overall. It'll be out October 22 via Guided by Voices Inc.

The first single from the album is yet another winner in Robert Pollard's deep well of riffs and hooks, with a killer chorus and soaring guitar solo, all in a tight two minute package. Listen to that via Rolling Stone below.

Guided by Voices are having a strong year. Earth Man Blues is one of their best albums in a long while, and they also released the terrific Clang Clang Ho! under the name Cub Scout Bowling Pins.

You can see Guided by Voices on tour soon, including a sold-out show at NYC's Irving Plaza on 9/10 and Brooklyn Made on New Year's Eve. 2022 dates include a Los Angeles show at Teragram Ballroom on April 1.

You can also pick up GBV albums Alien Lanes and Under the Bushes Under the Stars in the BV shop.