Guided by Voices announce 2nd LP of 2022, share “Unproductive Funk”

The indefatigable Guided By Voices have announced Tremblers and Goggles by Rank, their 36th album and second of 2022, which will be out July 1 via Rockathon Records. Their previous album, Crystal Nuns Cathedral, was released in March.

The album includes recent single "Alex Bell," and its b-side "Focus on the Flock," and they've just released another song off the album, "Unproductive Funk." It's a chugging rocker and signature GBV earwhig, and you can listen via Rolling Stone below.

Guided by Voices just played Shaky Knees in Atlanta and have a few dates coming up in May and June. They played NYC in March. All dates are listed below.

Tremblers and Goggles by Rank tracklist

1. Lizard on the Red Brick Wall

2. Alex Bell

3. Unproductive Funk

4. Roosevelt’s Marching Band

5. Goggles by Rank

6. Cartoon Fashion (Bongo Lake)

7. Boomerang

8. Focus on the Flock

9. Puzzle Two

10. Who Wants to Go Hunting

Guided by Voices - 2022 Tour Dates

Fri, May 13 - Indie Craft Festival, Springfield, OH SOLD OUT!

Sat, May 14 - Hi-Fi Annex - Indianapolis, IN

Fri, June 17 - The Ardmore - Philadelphia, PA

Sat, June 18 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

Fri, July 8 - 80/35 Music Festival - Des Moines, IA

Check out photos from GBV's recent Irving Plaza show: