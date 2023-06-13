Guided by Voices announce 40th Anniversary celebration w/ Dinosaur Jr, Built to Spill & more

Guided by Voices are celebrating their 40th anniversary, and they've just announced a two-day festival in their hometown of Dayton, OH over Labor Day Weekend (September 1 & 2) at the Dayton Masonic Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 AM Eastern with a presale starting Wednesday (6/14) at 10 AM using code GBV40.

Day 1 (September 1) also features two Juniors: Dinosaur Jr and Kiwi Jr, while Day 2 (September 2) features Built to Spill, Heartless Bastards, and Wednesday. Check out the poster below.

Guided by Voices' only other scheduled show at the moment is The Hold Steady's Positive Jam Festival in Accord, NY in August with The Tallest Man on Earth, Laura Stevenson and Oceanator. The band will release their second album of 2023, Welshpool Frillies, on July 21 via GBV Inc.

Check out photos from GBV's 2022 show at NYC's Irving Plaza: