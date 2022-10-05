Guided by Voices announce new album ‘La La Land’ (listen to “Instinct Dwelling”)

The unstoppable Guided by Voices' released two excellent albums this year -- Crystal Nuns Cathedral and Tremblers and Goggles By Rank -- and have a compilation of '90s EPs and singles out at the end of the month. To keep the GBV hot streak rolling, they've just announced their 37th album, La La Land, which will be out January 20 via GBV Inc Records.

Robert Pollard tells Rolling Stone that the album is "somewhat of a companion piece" to this year's Tremblers and Goggles by Rank and "continues to explore a path of diversity in styles and in longer, more adventurous song structures." The first single from the album is "Instinct Dwelling," another powerhouse Pollard jam that features some very air-guitar-able riffing and an earworm chorus. Seriously, how does he do it? Listen below.

No surprise, but La La Land will not be GBV's only album in 2023. Look out for album #38, Welshpool Frillies, later in the year.

Guided by Voices just played the 2022 Woodsist Festival and their schedule this year also includes sold-out shows with Dinosaur Jr and Eugene Mirman in Boston, Philly and NYC, and a New Year's run in the Chicago area. All dates are listed below.

Guided by Voices - 2022 Tour Dates

Fri, October 21 - Tulips - Dallas / Fort Worth, TX

Sat, October 22 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

Fri, November 25 - Aura - Portland, ME

Sat, November 26 - House of Blues - Boston, MA *

Fri, December 2 - Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA *

Sat, December 3 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY *

Tue, December 27 - SPACE - Evanston, IL

Wed, December 28 - SPACE - Evanston, IL

Fri, December 30 - SPACE - Evanston, IL

Sat, December 31 - SPACE - Evanston, IL

* with Dinosaur Jr. and Eugene Mirman