Guided by Voices announce new LP (listen to “Excited Ones”), postpone NYC & Boston shows

It's the fifth day of 2022 and Guided by Voices have announced their first, but probably not last, album of year. Crystal Nuns Cathedral, which is the band's 35th album, will be out March 4 via Guided By Voices Inc. Says the label: "This record is a statement, a challenge, a monument, a call to arms. Top this one if you can, this is the new benchmark. Who will best it? Who will try?"

The first single is "Excited Ones," yet another supercatchy powerpop number from Robert Pollard's endless bank of these, that once again tips its hat towards The Who. Listen to that below.

Guided by Voices, who canceled their New Year's shows in Brooklyn and Atlantic City due to the Omicron surge, have now postponed this month's shows in NYC (Irving Plaza on 1/14) and Boston (Royale on 1/15) for the same reason. Those were dates that were rescheduled from the fall, too. Their 2022 tour now starts March 18 in Madison, WI and includes a L.A. show at Teragram Ballroom on April 1. No new Boston or NYC dates have been announced yet. Stay tuned. All dates are listed below.

Guided by Voices released Earth Man Blues and It's Not Them. It Couldn't Be Them. It Is Them! in 2021, as well as an album as Cub Scout Bowling Pins. GBV were also, just last week, a question on Jeopardy!

Crystal Nuns Cathedral tracklist

1. “Eye City”

2. “Re-Develop”

3. “Climbing A Ramp”

4. “Never Mind the List”

5. “In the Pipe”

6. “Come North Together”

7. “Forced to Sea”

8. “Huddled”

9. “Excited Ones”

10. “Of Your Doctor”

11. “River Man”

12. “Crystal Nuns Cathedral”

GUIDED BY VOICES - 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri, March 18 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

Sat, March 19 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

Wed March 23-24 - Treefort Music Fest - Boise, ID

Sat, March 26 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

Sun, March 27 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

Tue, March 29 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Wed, March 30 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

Fri, April 1 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

Sat, April 2 - Pappy & Harriets - Pioneertown, CA

Sat, Apr 30 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA