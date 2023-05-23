Guided by Voices announce new LP ‘Welshpool Frillies,’ share “Seedling”

Guided by Voices have detailed their 38th album, Welshpool Frillies, that will be out July 21 via GBV Inc. (We knew it was coming.) This is their first album in a while -- six whole months! -- and the band cut it live to tape in Brooklyn with producer Travis Harrison.

The first single is "Seedling," which is the kind of jangly, anthemic earworm that Robert Pollard seems to have stacks of around his house, and they are still toying with bigger, more magisterial arrangements, which sound great. Listen to that via Rolling Stone below.

GBV currently don't have any tour dates lined up, but that will surely change soon. Stay tuned.