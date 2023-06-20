Guided by Voices announce US tour ++ hear “Meet The Star” from upcoming LP

Guided by Voices have announced US tour dates for the summer and fall, which mark their first live shows of 2023. Headline dates surround their two-day 40th anniversary festival in Dayton, Ohio with Dinosaur Jr, Built to Spill and more (it sold out instantly), and The Hold Steady's Positive Jam festival in Accord, NY. All dates are listed below.

New headline shows include NJ's White Eagle Hall on October 7. Tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale today (6/20) at noon Eastern.

Meanwhile, Guided by Voices' second album of 2023, Welshpool Frillies, is out July 21 via GBV Inc. We've got the premiere of new single "Meet the Star," which is another towering signature earworm anthem by Robert Pollard. Watch the lyric video by Aaron Dunkel and Michael Nigro below.

Guided by Voices - 2023 Tour Dates

Fri 8/4 Iron Works, Buffalo, NY

Sat 8/5 Positive Jam, Accord, NY

Fri 9/1 Dayton, OH (sold out)

Sat 9/2 Dayton, OH (sold out)

Fri 10/6 Ottobar, Baltimore, MD

Sat 10/7 White Eagle, Jersey City, NJ

Fri 10/27 Terminal West, Atlanta, GA

Sat 10/28 Grey Eagle, Asheville, NC