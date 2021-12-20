Guided by Voices cancel New Years shows in Atlantic City & Brooklyn amid Omicron wave

Guided by Voices had planned to ring in 2022 with special shows in Atlantic City on 12/30 and NYC's Brooklyn Made on 12/31, but those have now been canceled. They write: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, and out of an abundance of caution with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, we unfortunately need to cancel the upcoming shows in Atlantic City on December 30 and Brooklyn on New Years Eve. Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase."

This is the second time GBV have canceled or postponed NYC-area shows this year. They were supposed to play Irving Plaza back in September and now that show is happening on January 14 (tickets). They also play a rescheduled show at Boston's Royale on January 15 (tickets). Those shows are still on, and GBV have West Coast dates in the spring. Their current tour schedule is below.

Guided by Voices released Earth Man Blues and It's Not Them. It Couldn't Be Them. It Is Them! this year, as well as an album under the Cub Scout Bowling Pins pseudonym.

You can get GBV albums Alien Lanes, Isolation Drills, and Under the Moon Under the Stars on vinyl in the BV shop.

Guided by Voices - 2022 Tour Dates

Fri, Jan 14 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

Sat, Jan 15 - Royale - Boston (early show! 6pm doors, 7pm-9:30pm on stage)

Fri, March 18 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

Sat, March 19 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

Thur, March 24 - Sat, March 27 - Treefort Music Fest - Boise, ID

Sat, March 26 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

Sun, March 27 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

Tue, March 29 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Wed, March 30 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

Fri, April 1 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

Sat, April 2 - Pappy & Harriets - Pioneertown, CA SOLD OUT!

Sat, Apr 30 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA