Guided by Voices expand tour, playing NYC on NYE ++ 2022 West Coast dates

Guided by Voices have expanded their tour plans, announcing 2022 dates which are mostly on the West Coast. Just announced shows include Madison, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Los Angeles (Teragram Ballroom on 4/1) and Pioneertown's Pappy & Harriet's on April 2. Tickets for all 2022 shows go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local, with presales happening beforehand. All dates are listed below.

They also recently announced they'd be ringing in 2022 with a New Year's Eve show at new NYC venue Brooklyn Made. Tickets for that show are currently on BrooklynVegan presale through Thursday, June 10 at 10 PM (password: BROOKLYNVEGAN), and if you miss out, tickets on go on general sale Friday, June 11 at noon.

Guided by Voices' fall tour includes a sold-out hometown show in Columbus, OH, as well as dates in NYC (Irving Plaza on 9/10), Boston, New Haven, Chicago and more.

Guided by Voices released the terrific Earth Man Blues in April and their sunshine pop alter egos, Cub Scout Bowling Pins, will release their debut album, Clang Clang Ho, on July 2 via Rockathon Records. You can check out CSBP's very catchy new single "1-2-3" below.

GUIDED BY VOICES - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Sat Aug 28 Skully’s Music Diner, Columbus, OH SOLD OUT!

Fri Sep 10 Irving Plaza, New York, NY

Sat Sep 11 Royale, Boston, MA

Fri Oct 8 Tellus360, Lancaster, PA

Fri Oct 22 Ottobar, Baltimore, MD

Sat Oct 23 College Street Music Hall, New Haven CT

Fri Nov 12 Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

Sat Nov 13 Beachland Ballroom, Cleveland, OH

Fri Dec 17 Phoenix, Toronto, ONT

Sat Dec 18 Mr. Smalls, Pittsburgh PA

Fri, December 31 - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY

Fri, March 18 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

Sat, March 19 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

Sat, March 26 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

Sun, March 27 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

Tue, March 29 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Wed, March 30 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

Fri, April 1 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

Sat, April 2 - Pappy & Harriets - Pioneertown, CA