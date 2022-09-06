Guided by Voices gather early-’90s EP cuts for ‘Scalping the Guru’, announce Chicago New Year’s shows

Guided by Voices are taking a slight break from their non-stop release of new albums to compile 20 EP tracks onto on album, Scalping the Guru, that will be out October 28 via GBV Inc. The songs are all from EPs released 1993-1994, and compile 1993’s Static Airplane Jive (City Slang), 1994’s Get Out of My Stations (Siltbreeze), Fast Japanese Spin Cycle (Engine Records), and Clown Prince of the Menthol Trailer (Domino). You can listen to "Big School," which was originally on the Static Airplane Jive EP and has never been on streaming services before, below.

In other news, Guided by Voices have announced a four-show New Year's run in the Chicago area at Evanston, IL's The Space on December 27, 28, 30 & 31. Tickets for those shows go on sale Wednesday, September 7 at 10 AM Central.

Before that, GBV will play the 2022 Woodsist Festival, and later will be out with Dinosaur Jr and Eugene Mirman for sold-out shows in Boston, Philly and NYC. They've got a few other dates as well (Austin, Dallas, more) and you can check out their tour schedule below.

guided by voices - scalping the guru loading...

Scalping the Guru:

1. “Matter Eater Lad”

2. “Damn Good Mr. Jam”

3. “Hunter Complex”

4. “My Impression Now”

5. “Scalding Creek”

6. “Mobile”

7. “Melted Pat”

8. “Glow Boy Butlers”

9. “Hey Aardvark”

10. “Spring Tiger”

11. “Rubber Man”

12. “Big School”

13. “Volcano Divers”

14. “Indian Fables”

15. “Pink Gun”

16. “Dusty Bushworms”

17. “Gelatin, Ice Cream Plum”

18. “Grandfather Westinghouse”

19. “Johnny Appleseed”

20. “Scalping the Guru”

Guided by Voices - 2022 Tour Dates

Fri, September 23 - Gateway City Arts - Holyoke, MA

Sat, September 24 - Woodsist Festival - Accord, NY

Fri, October 21 - Tulips - Dallas / Fort Worth, TX

Sat, October 22 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

Fri, November 25 - Aura - Portland, ME

Sat, November 26 - House of Blues - Boston, MA *

Fri, December 2 - Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA *

Sat, December 3 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY *

Tue, December 27 - SPACE - Evanston, IL

Wed, December 28 - SPACE - Evanston, IL

Fri, December 30 - SPACE - Evanston, IL

Sat, December 31 - SPACE - Evanston, IL

* with Dinosaur Jr. and Eugene Mirman

Check out photos from GBV's Irving Plaza show from earlier this year: