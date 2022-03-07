Guided by Voices played a 3-hour show at Irving Plaza (pics, setlist, video)
After having to reschedule twice due to Covid, indie rock greats Guided by Voices finally got to play NYC's Irving Plaza on Friday night, one of two rescheduled Northeast shows this past weekend. (They played Boston on Saturday night.) Having released seven albums since their last NYC show (Industry City in 2019) -- including the just-out Crystal Nuns Cathedral -- and with no opening band, Robert Pollard and crew made up for lost time by delivering a marathon three-hour, 55 song set full of new songs and tons of classics, including "A Game of Pricks," "Shocker in Gloomtown," "Teenage FBI," "Hot Freaks," "I Am a Scientist," "Glad Girls" and more. Lots more, obviously.
Check out pics from the show by Ellen Qbertplaya, including one of the setlist, and fan-shot video from the Irving Plaza show, below.
Boston's Royale got almost as long of a show on Saturday -- 50 songs -- and you can check out the setlist below for that, too.
GBV will be back on the road later this month, with dates around Boise's Treefort Music Festival. All dates are listed below.
SETLIST: Guided by Voices @ Irving Plaza 3/4/2022
Everybody Thinks I'm a Raincloud (When I'm Not Looking)
Re-Develop
Spanish Coin
A Salty Salute
Haircut Sphinx
Man Called Blunder
Excited Ones
Cut-Out Witch
Unfun Glitz
Climbing A Ramp
Dance of Gurus
The Disconnected Citizen
Crash at Lake Placebo
King 007
Motor Away
Moses on a Snail
My (Limited) Engagement
Never Mind the List
Trust Them Now
Volcano
Jane of the Waking Universe
Mr Child
Tractor Rape Chain
Amusement Park Is Over
Eyes of Your Doctor
The Batman Sees the Ball
Stops
To Keep an Area
Never Abandon Ship
The Very Second
Yours to Keep
Echos Myron
Free Agents
Rally Boys
Mad River Man
My Kind of Soldier
The Best of Jill Hives
People Need Holes
Twilight Campfighter
Crystal Nuns Cathedral
Time Without Looking
Your Name Is Wild
Love Is Stronger Than Witchcraft
I Am a Scientist
Game of Pricks
Non-Absorbing
Encore:
Shocker in Gloomtown
Smothered in Hugs
Chasing Heather Crazy
Closer You Are
Hot Freaks
Back to the Lake
The Goldheart Mountaintop Queen Directory
Teenage FBI
Glad Girls
SETLIST: Guided by Voices @ Royale 3/5/2022 (via)
The Very Second
Never Mind the List
Everybody Thinks I'm a Raincloud (When I'm Not Looking)
Re-Develop
Haircut Sphinx
Man Called Blunder
Dance of Gurus
The Disconnected Citizen
Cut-Out Witch
Excited Ones
Spanish Coin
A Salty Salute
Unfun Glitz
Climbing A Ramp
Mr Child
Mad River Man
Motor Away
Stops
To Keep an Area
Tractor Rape Chain
Volcano
Crash at Lake Placebo
I Am a Tree
Jane of the Waking Universe
Trust Them Now
Amusement Park Is Over
Chasing Heather Crazy
The Batman Sees the Ball
Never Abandon Ship
Moses on a Snail
Rally Boys
Shocker in Gloomtown
Crystal Nuns Cathedral
Twilight Campfighter
Time Without Looking
Back to the Lake
Your Name Is Wild
The Best of Jill Hives
Love Is Stronger Than Witchcraft
(Robert Pollard song)
Smothered in Hugs
I Am a Scientist
Game of Pricks
Non-Absorbing
Encore:
My (Limited) Engagement
My Kind of Soldier
Yours to Keep
Echos Myron
The Goldheart Mountaintop Queen Directory
Teenage FBI
Glad Girls
Guided by Voices - 2022 Tour Dates
Fri 3/18 Majestic Theater Madison, WI
Sat 3/19 Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Wed 3/23 Treefort Music Festival Boise, ID
Thu 3/24 Treefort Music Festival Boise, ID
Sat 3/26 Neumos Seattle, WA
Sun 3/27 Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Tue 3/29 Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Wed 3/30 The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Fri 4/1 Teragram Los Angeles, CA
Sat 4/2 Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown, CA
Fri 4/29 Cat’s Cradle Carrboro, NC
Sat 4/30 Shaky Knees Festival Atlanta, GA
Sat 5/14 Hi-Fi Annex Indianapolis, IN
Fri 6/17 Ardmore Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Sat 6/18 9:30 Club Washington, DC
Sat 7/9 Slowdown Omaha, NE