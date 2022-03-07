Guided by Voices played a 3-hour show at Irving Plaza (pics, setlist, video)

After having to reschedule twice due to Covid, indie rock greats Guided by Voices finally got to play NYC's Irving Plaza on Friday night, one of two rescheduled Northeast shows this past weekend. (They played Boston on Saturday night.) Having released seven albums since their last NYC show (Industry City in 2019) -- including the just-out Crystal Nuns Cathedral -- and with no opening band, Robert Pollard and crew made up for lost time by delivering a marathon three-hour, 55 song set full of new songs and tons of classics, including "A Game of Pricks," "Shocker in Gloomtown," "Teenage FBI," "Hot Freaks," "I Am a Scientist," "Glad Girls" and more. Lots more, obviously.

Check out pics from the show by Ellen Qbertplaya, including one of the setlist, and fan-shot video from the Irving Plaza show, below.

Boston's Royale got almost as long of a show on Saturday -- 50 songs -- and you can check out the setlist below for that, too.

GBV will be back on the road later this month, with dates around Boise's Treefort Music Festival. All dates are listed below.

SETLIST: Guided by Voices @ Irving Plaza 3/4/2022

Everybody Thinks I'm a Raincloud (When I'm Not Looking)

Re-Develop

Spanish Coin

A Salty Salute

Haircut Sphinx

Man Called Blunder

Excited Ones

Cut-Out Witch

Unfun Glitz

Climbing A Ramp

Dance of Gurus

The Disconnected Citizen

Crash at Lake Placebo

King 007

Motor Away

Moses on a Snail

My (Limited) Engagement

Never Mind the List

Trust Them Now

Volcano

Jane of the Waking Universe

Mr Child

Tractor Rape Chain

Amusement Park Is Over

Eyes of Your Doctor

The Batman Sees the Ball

Stops

To Keep an Area

Never Abandon Ship

The Very Second

Yours to Keep

Echos Myron

Free Agents

Rally Boys

Mad River Man

My Kind of Soldier

The Best of Jill Hives

People Need Holes

Twilight Campfighter

Crystal Nuns Cathedral

Time Without Looking

Your Name Is Wild

Love Is Stronger Than Witchcraft

I Am a Scientist

Game of Pricks

Non-Absorbing

Encore:

Shocker in Gloomtown

Smothered in Hugs

Chasing Heather Crazy

Closer You Are

Hot Freaks

Back to the Lake

The Goldheart Mountaintop Queen Directory

Teenage FBI

Glad Girls

SETLIST: Guided by Voices @ Royale 3/5/2022 (via)

The Very Second

Never Mind the List

Everybody Thinks I'm a Raincloud (When I'm Not Looking)

Re-Develop

Haircut Sphinx

Man Called Blunder

Dance of Gurus

The Disconnected Citizen

Cut-Out Witch

Excited Ones

Spanish Coin

A Salty Salute

Unfun Glitz

Climbing A Ramp

Mr Child

Mad River Man

Motor Away

Stops

To Keep an Area

Tractor Rape Chain

Volcano

Crash at Lake Placebo

I Am a Tree

Jane of the Waking Universe

Trust Them Now

Amusement Park Is Over

Chasing Heather Crazy

The Batman Sees the Ball

Never Abandon Ship

Moses on a Snail

Rally Boys

Shocker in Gloomtown

Crystal Nuns Cathedral

Twilight Campfighter

Time Without Looking

Back to the Lake

Your Name Is Wild

The Best of Jill Hives

Love Is Stronger Than Witchcraft

(Robert Pollard song)

Smothered in Hugs

I Am a Scientist

Game of Pricks

Non-Absorbing

Encore:

My (Limited) Engagement

My Kind of Soldier

Yours to Keep

Echos Myron

The Goldheart Mountaintop Queen Directory

Teenage FBI

Glad Girls

Guided by Voices - 2022 Tour Dates

Fri 3/18 Majestic Theater Madison, WI

Sat 3/19 Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN

Wed 3/23 Treefort Music Festival Boise, ID

Thu 3/24 Treefort Music Festival Boise, ID

Sat 3/26 Neumos Seattle, WA

Sun 3/27 Revolution Hall Portland, OR

Tue 3/29 Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA

Wed 3/30 The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA

Fri 4/1 Teragram Los Angeles, CA

Sat 4/2 Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown, CA

Fri 4/29 Cat’s Cradle Carrboro, NC

Sat 4/30 Shaky Knees Festival Atlanta, GA

Sat 5/14 Hi-Fi Annex Indianapolis, IN

Fri 6/17 Ardmore Music Hall Philadelphia, PA

Sat 6/18 9:30 Club Washington, DC

Sat 7/9 Slowdown Omaha, NE