Guided by Voices postpone this weekend’s NYC & Boston shows due to illness

Guided by Voices have postponed this weekend's shows -- NYC's Irving Plaza on Friday (9/10) and Boston's Royale on 9/11 -- "due to illness." Bummer! The Irving Plaza show is now January 14 (tickets) and the Royale show is now January 15 (tickets).

The tour picks back up October 8 in Lancaster, PA, and GBV will also play NYC on New Year's Eve at Brooklyn Made (tickets). Updated tour schedule is below.

It's Not Them. It Couldn't Be Them. It Is Them!, which is the band's second album of 2021, will be out October 22. You can get GBV albums Alien Lanes, Isolation Drills, and Under the Moon Under the Stars on vinyl in the BV shop.

GUIDED BY VOICES - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Fri Oct 8 Tellus360, Lancaster, PA SOLD OUT!

Fri Oct 22 Ottobar, Baltimore, MD SOLD OUT!

Sat Oct 23 College Street Music Hall, New Haven CT

Fri Nov 12 Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL SOLD OUT!

Sat Nov 13 Beachland Ballroom, Cleveland, OH SOLD OUT!

Fri Dec 17 Phoenix, Toronto, ONT

Sat Dec 18 Mr. Smalls, Pittsburgh PA

Fri, December 31 - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY

Fri, Jan 14 Irving Plaza New York, NY SOLD OUT!

Sat, Jan 15 - Royale, Boston

Fri, March 18 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

Sat, March 19 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

Sat, March 26 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

Sun, March 27 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

Tue, March 29 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Wed, March 30 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

Fri, April 1 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

Sat, April 2 - Pappy & Harriets - Pioneertown, CA