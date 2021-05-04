Guided by Voices prep new album as Cub Scout Bowling Pins, share “Magic Taxi”

Guided by Voices just released their great new album Earth Man Blues last week and, not wasting much time, the band's sunshine pop alter egos ("thinly-veiled alias" reads promo copy), Cub Scout Bowling Pins, have announced their debut album. (CSBP released their debut EP back in January.) It's titled Clang Clang Ho and will be out on July 2 via Rockathon Records.

First single from the album is opening track "Magic Taxi." Featuring orchestral synths and what sound like oboes and cellos, the song is rainbow-colored psych pop with lines like "Take a trip in my magic taxi, I drive a snowman to the equator." Listen to that and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Clang Clang Ho is available to preorder now, including merch bundles that appropriately come with bowling shirts and bowling bags.

Clang Clang Ho - tracklist

01. Magic Taxi

02. Flip Flop World

03. Casino Hair Wife

04. Ride My Earthmobile

05. Schoolmaster Bones

06. Eggs, Mother?

07. Strange Walk Home

08. Nova Mona

09. The Telegraph Hill Gazette

10. Everybody Loves A Baboon

11. © 1-2-3

12. Sister Slam Dance

13. It's Marbles!

14. Space Invader

15. Human Car

16. Competitor

17. She Cannot Know

18. We

19. Roll Up Your Nose

20. What Crawls Also Flies Over