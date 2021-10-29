Guided by Voices releasing DVD of earliest known live footage (watch a clip)

Guided by Voices' Robert Pollard turns 64 on Halloween, and to celebrate, the band's label, Rockathon Records, has two gifts for fans.

The first is a DVD titled Thank You Very Much for Absolutely Nothing which is the earliest known video of Guided by Voices playing live. It was recorded for Dayton Public Access TV on May 26th, 1986 at Dayton Riverfest. The "Bandshell Show" has the band -- Pollard, bassist Mitch Mitchell, guitarist Paul Comstock and drummer Peyton Eric -- performing 16 songs in a 40+ minute show. You can watch a clip of GBV playing "She Wants To Know" (originally on 1986's Forever Since Breakfast) from that below.

The other release is Eat 17, the latest in the series of "Eat" art books featuring Robert Pollard's collage works. It's 237 pages and you can check out the cover art below.

Both Thank You Very Much for Absolutely Nothing and Eat 17 are available exclusively at Rockathon Records webstore and there's a bundle to get both at a discount. The DVD is limited to 1000 copies worldwide.

But wait, there's more. Rockathon is also reissuing Pollard's 2006 solo album, From a Compound Eye, as a double vinyl set on December 17. The album was originally released by Merge and preorders are available.

Guided by Voices released new album It's Not Them. It Couldn't Be Them. It Is Them! last week, and their tour starts November 12 in Chicago and includes a New Year's Eve show in NYC at Brooklyn Made (tickets). They'll be back in the city just a couple weeks later to play their rescheduled Irving Plaza on January 14 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

GUIDED BY VOICES - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Fri Nov 12 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL SOLD OUT!

Sat Nov 13 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH SOLD OUT!

Fri Dec 17 - Phoenix - Toronto, ONT

Sat Dec 18 - Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh PA

Thu Dec 30 - Anchor Rock Club - Atlantic City, NJ

Fri, December 31 - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY

Fri, Jan 14 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

Sat, Jan 15 - Royale - Boston

*** NOTE: Boston will be an early show! 6pm doors, 7pm-9:30pm on stage

Fri, March 18 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

Sat, March 19 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

Sat, March 26 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

Sun, March 27 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

Tue, March 29 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Wed, March 30 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

Fri, April 1 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

Sat, April 2 - Pappy & Harriets - Pioneertown, CA