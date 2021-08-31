Guided by Voices requiring vaccination at all shows on upcoming tour

Guided by Voices are the latest band to announce they'll be requiring everyone in attendance at their concerts, including staff, to show proof of Covid vaccination.

"Given the spread of the Delta Variant, and the CDC’s recent guideline changes, we are kindly requesting that all attendees to Guided By Voices shows, including staff, be fully vaccinated," the band write in their statement. "Proof of full Covid vaccination will be required at the door for entrance to the show. This is out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the audience, venue staff and band. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase for ticket buyers who are unable to attend. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."

Guided by Voices' tour kicks off September 10 in NYC with a sold-out show at Irving Plaza, and from there heads to Boston, Lancaster, Peekskill, Baltimore, New Haven, Chicago, and Cleveland. There are December dates in Toronto and Pittsburgh, and a New Year's Eve show in NYC at Brooklyn Made (tickets). The band hit the rest of the country in the spring, including shows in Madison, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Los Angeles (Teragram Ballroom on 4/1), and Pioneertown. All dates are listed below.

It's Not Them. It Couldn't Be Them. It Is Them!, which is GBV's second album of 2021, will be out October 22, and you can listen to a couple songs from that below.

GUIDED BY VOICES - 2021 TOUR DATES

Fri Sep 10 Irving Plaza, New York, NY SOLD OUT!

Sat Sep 11 Royale, Boston, MA*** NOTE: Boston will be an early show! 6pm doors, 7pm-9:30pm on stage

Fri Oct 8 Tellus360, Lancaster, PA SOLD OUT!

Sat Oct 9 First River Festival, Peekskill, NY

Fri Oct 22 Ottobar, Baltimore, MD SOLD OUT!

Sat Oct 23 College Street Music Hall, New Haven CT

Fri Nov 12 Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL SOLD OUT!

Sat Nov 13 Beachland Ballroom, Cleveland, OH SOLD OUT!

Fri Dec 17 Phoenix, Toronto, ONT

Sat Dec 18 Mr. Smalls, Pittsburgh PA

Fri, December 31 - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY

Fri, March 18 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

Sat, March 19 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

Sat, March 26 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

Sun, March 27 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

Tue, March 29 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Wed, March 30 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

Fri, April 1 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

Sat, April 2 - Pappy & Harriets - Pioneertown, CA