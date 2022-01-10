Guided by Voices reschedule NYC and Boston shows

Guided by Voices were to have played Boston and NYC this coming weekend but the Omicron surge had them postpone the shows, which had already been rescheduled from the fall. New dates have now been announced: NYC's Irving Plaza on March 4 and Boston's Royale Theatre on March 5. Tickets are on sale and if you had tickets for previous dates, they're still valid.

Those shows kick off a month of dates for GBV that also include stops in Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, L.A., Pioneertown, Atlanta's Shaky Knees fest and more. All dates are listed below.

The band just announced their 35th album, Crystal Nuns Cathedral, which will be out in March.

Order Guided by Voices albums on vinyl here.

GUIDED BY VOICES - 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri, Mar 4 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY - (New Date)

Sat, Mar 5 - Royale - Boston - (New Date)

Fri, March 18 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

Sat, March 19 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

Thur, March 24 - Sat, March 27 - Treefort Music Fest - Boise, ID

Sat, March 26 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

Sun, March 27 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

Tue, March 29 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Wed, March 30 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

Fri, April 1 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

Sat, April 2 - Pappy & Harriets - Pioneertown, CA SOLD OUT!

Sat, Apr 30 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA