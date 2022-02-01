Guided by Voices say “Never Mind the List” on new single, expand 2022 tour

Guided by Voices will release their 35th album, Crystal Nuns Cathedral, on March 4 via GBV Inc, and here's another patented Robert Pollard earworm from it. "Never Mind the List" leads with very windmillable guitar chords, and features a spiraling melody that doesn't quite follow traditional verse-chorus-verse structure but is nonetheless catchy as hell. Watch the video, by director Aaron Dunkel, below.

The band will be on tour soon, starting with a twice-rescheduled NYC show at Irving Plaza on March 4 (tickets). They've added a few more shows, including Philadelphia, DC, Indianapolis, Omaha and more. All dates are listed below.

Guided by Voices - 2022 Tour Dates

Fri 3/4 Irving Plaza New York, NY

Sat 3/5 Royale Theatre Boston, MA

Fri 3/18 Majestic Theater Madison, WI

Sat 3/19 Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN

Wed 3/23 Treefort Music Festival Boise, ID

Thu 3/24 Treefort Music Festival Boise, ID

Sat 3/26 Neumos Seattle, WA

Sun 3/27 Revolution Hall Portland, OR

Tue 3/29 Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA

Wed 3/30 The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA

Fri 4/1 Teragram Los Angeles, CA

Sat 4/2 Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown, CA (sold out)

Fri 4/29 Cat’s Cradle Carrboro, NC

Sat 4/30 Shaky Knees Festival Atlanta, GA

Sat 5/14 Hi-Fi Annex Indianapolis, IN

Fri 6/17 The Ardmore Philadelphia, PA

Sat 6/18 9:30 Club Washington, DC

Sat 7/9 Slowdown Omaha, NE