Guided by Voices share “Lizard on the Red Brick Wall” from new LP, expand 2022 tour

Guided by Voices' second album of 2022, Tremblers and Goggles by Rank, is out this week and finds Robert Pollard's indie rock earworm factory still working 24-7. Here's another appetizer to hold you till the whole thing drops: "Lizard on the Red Brick Wall" is a crunch anthem that is on the psychedelic end of the GBV spectrum with lines like "We write the songs about the planets and stars / We sit hallucinating out from our cars." You can watch the trippy lyric video for it below.

You can catch GBV on tour this year, and they've added a few more dates since our last post, including Texas shows in Austin and Dallas in October. They'll also play Woodsist Fest in Upstate NY in September. All dates are listed below.

GUIDED BY VOICES - 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri, July 8 - 80/35 Music Festival - Des Moines, IA

Sat, July 9 - Square Roots Festival - Chicago, IL (FREE SHOW)

Fri, August 19 - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame - Cleveland, OH

Sat, August 20 - Anchor Rock Club - Atlantic City, NJ

Fri, September 23 - Race Street Block Party - Holyoke, MA

Sat, September 24 - Woodsist Festival - Accord, NY

Fri, October 21 - Tulips - Dallas / Fort Worth, TX

Sat, October 22 - Mohawk - Austin, TX