Guitar Fight From Fooly Cooly announce new EP, ‘Drought,’ share “Pyramid”

Tennessee emo band Guitar Fight From Fooly Cooly have announced that they'll follow last year's Soak and their Fatal 4 Way Split with Oolong, Arcadia Grey, and dannythestreet with a new EP, Drought. The first single is "Pyramid," which starts out as a fifth wave-style emo/math/punk ripper before pulling a 180 about halfway through and breaking out into an easycore breakdown. It's awesome, and you can hear it below.

Guitar Fight From Fooly Cooly also play a Brooklyn show at The Broadway on Wednesday (11/24) with Gwuak! and Stainedyellow (tickets).

