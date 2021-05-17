Guitarist Sin Quirin quits Ministry a year after allegations of sexual relationships with minors

Guitarist Sin Quirin has quitMinistry over a year after he was accused of having sex with two women when they were 15 and 16 years old. Billboard confirmed the news, noting that Ministry did not reference the allegations when confirming Quinrin's departure, nor did Quirin, in a Facebook post where he reportedly said that he was taking time off and focusing on his health. Quirin's social media accounts have been taken offline since that Facebook posting.

The alleged incidents took place which more than 15 years ago, before Quirin joined Ministry, and when they surfaced, Quirin denied them via a statement from his lawyer, Randolph Ortega: "Mr. Quirin denies ever have (sic) any sexual relationship with anyone under the age of majority." Ortega also said that Ministry leader Al Jorgainsen was “unaware of any of potential nefarious activity by any member of Ministry during their respective tenure(s) with the band including but not limited to Mr. Sin Quirin.”

Ministry are set to go on the rescheduled Industrial Strength tour this fall.