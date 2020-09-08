“Guitars Are Back, Baby!”, says NY Times

Chapter 3974820 of the ongoing "Are Guitars Dead?" saga: in a New York Times article by Alex Williams, the headline declares "Guitars Are Back, Baby!"

"Painted by some as a boomer relic just years ago, the guitar is seeing a revival that may just extend past the stress-purchase quarantine bounce," the excerpt reads. Here's part of the article:

Not so long ago, things didn’t look so great for the guitar, that global symbol of youthful freedom and rebellion for 70 years running. With hip-hop and Beyoncé-style spectacle pop supposedly owning the hearts and wallets of millennials and Generation Z — and so many 20th-century guitar deities either dead (Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain) or soloing into their 70s (Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page) — electric guitar sales had skidded by about one-third in the decade since 2007, according to Music Trades, a research organization that tracks industry data. [...] “I would never have predicted that we would be looking at having a record year,” said Andy Mooney, the chief executive of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation. [...] “We’ve broken so many records,” Mr. Mooney said. “It will be the biggest year of sales volume in Fender history, record days of double-digit growth, e-commerce sales and beginner gear sales. I never would have thought we would be where we are today if you asked me back in March.”

A senior salesman at online retailer Sweetwater is quoted saying, "I’ve been in the instrument retail business for 25-plus years and I’ve never seen anything like it. It feels like every day is black Friday."

Kurt Listug, who founded Taylor Guitars with Bob Taylor in 1974, said, "We just had the biggest June, in terms of orders received, that we’ve ever had since we’ve been in business."

You can read more about this six-string-friendly quarantine development here.

In related news: Fender unveiled a Billie Eilish signature ukulele.