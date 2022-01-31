Gulch add two nights at Saint Vitus to final run of shows

Santa Cruz hardcore greats Gulch revealed plans to break up after a final run of shows, and now that run includes NYC shows, which also happen to be the band's first NYC shows since releasing their excellent debut album Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress (one of our favorites of 2020) and their great split with Sunami.

The shows happen at Saint Vitus Bar on April 29 & 30 with King Nine, Pain of Truth, and All Due Respect on night one and The Fight, Combust, and Exhibition on night two. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (2/2) at noon with an Axe To Grind presale starting Tuesday (2/1) at 8 AM (listen to Tuesday's new episode of the Axe To Grind podcast for the password).

These are the only announced dates for Gulch that we're currently aware of, but we'll update if we hear of more.

Watch a recent live video below...