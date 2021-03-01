Gulch and Sunami release split EP (listen)

San Jose hardcore bands Gulch and Sunami (who share members) have released a new split EP on Triple B Records, with two new ragers from each band. Like on their excellent 2020 album Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress, Gulch offer up evil metallic riffage, drums that speed by with a peppy punk hop, and screams that sound like vocalist Elliot Morrow is gargling lava. Sunami continue down the path of last year's self-titled EP with a more traditional hardcore bark and thick, bludgeoning, metallic hardcore riffs. The whole thing absolutely rips and you can stream it below.

Sunami's songs serve as a teaser for their upcoming debut LP, which is due out on Triple B this year, so stay tuned for that.

