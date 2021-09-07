Gulch playing “final” shows

In a 2020 interview with Bandcamp surrounding the release of Santa Cruz hardcore band Gulch’s excellent debut album Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress (order on metallic silver with neon splatter vinyl), guitarist/mastermind Cole Kakimoto said, "We had a plan before this LP came out, and we may stick to it and we may not, but the plan was: come out with the LP, use that as a jump pad to go to the next level, then self-release an EP like a year later and then break up immediately.” It now appears that they’re more or less sticking to it.

Gulch released a split EP with Sunami earlier this year, and now they’ve announced a run of shows that they say they’re breaking up after. Closed Casket Activities shared a list with eleven slots for dates, and while most are blacked out, two have been announced: November 7 at Thee Parkside in San Francisco, and January 8 at FYA 8.

Stay tuned for more dates, and get Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress on metallic silver with neon splatter vinyl here.