Gulch release cover of Pixies’ “Monkey Gone to Heaven” (listen)

The great San Jose hardcore band Gulch are in the midst of playing their final shows, which include the upcoming Sound and Fury festival, and now they've just released a cover of the Pixies classic "Monkey Gone to Heaven" to streaming services. The song was recorded for a split 7" with Militarie Gun (doing "Gimme Some Truth," presumably the John Lennon song), which accompanies the sixth volume of the What's the Furthest Place From Here comic book series. Their version stays a little more faithful to the original than the Siousxie and the Banshees cover that they included on their great 2020 debut LP Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress, but they still give it a gnarly, Gulch-like rework. Guitarist Cole Kakimoto's wife handles Kim Deal's parts. It's a very cool rendition and you can hear it below.

The upcoming seventh volume of the series has a split 7" with Julien Baker and Sharon Van Etten.