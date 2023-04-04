Gumm announce debut LP ‘Slogan Machine,’ share video for title track

Chattanooga, TN's Gumm have been coming up in the hardcore scene these past few years, with three EPs under their belts, and now they've announced their debut full-length album, Slogan Machine, due May 19 via Convulse Records (pre-order). The band prefaced the album with a two-song promo last year, including album tracks "No Frontier" and "Leave Me Out," and today they've released the record's proper lead single, its title track, along with a video. It's an anthemic, aggressive song that shares DNA with Drug Church's hardcore/alt-rock crossover, Touché Amoré's impassioned post-hardcore, and '80s/'90s Dischord. Speaking about the sentiment behind the title, vocalist Drew Waldon says:

I feel like there’s a certain lack of self-awareness and empathy overall right now when it comes to people of differing opinions and ideals. The folks being the loudest generally prefer to reach for quick, easy talking points and slogans to bark at one another, rather than do the work to actually affect change.

The album was recorded by Jarrod Gee (Sinai Vessel), and the video was directed and filmed by Taylor Stribrny and Nick Farrow, and edited by Will Acuna. Check out the new song/video below.

Gumm are on tour now with Jivebomb, having just played TV Eye in NYC this past weekend, and they're also opening some of the dates on the big Drain / Drug Church tour. All dates are listed below.

-

Gumm loading...

Tracklist

1. No Frontier

2. Slogan Machine

3. Give You Back Your Youth

4. Free

5. Mirror

6. Crowded Mind

7. New World Grows Old

8. Leave Me Out

Gumm -- 2023 Tour Dates

4/4 - Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar +

4/5 - Cleveland, OH @ No Class +

4/6 - Columbus, OH @ Dirty Dungarees +

6/20 - Albuquerque, NM @ The Launchpad *

6/21 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile *

6/22 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *

6/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater *

6/24 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *

+ w/ Jivebomb

* w/ Drain, Drug Church, Magnitude