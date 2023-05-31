Guns N’ Roses add The Pretenders, Alice in Chains, more ++ new shows to 2023 tour

Guns N' Roses are about to begin their 2023 world tour, which begins in Tel Aviv on June 5 and runs through October, with North American dates beginning in August. They've added two new US dates to the run, in Pittsburgh (August 18 at PNC Park) and Seattle (October 14 at Climate Pledge Arena). Tickets to Pittsburgh go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 AM ET, and Seattle tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM PT. See updated dates below.

They've also announced support for the North American shows, including The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, Carrie Underwood, The Warning, and Dirty Honey, varying by date. The Pretenders will open Guns N' Roses' NYC-area show, which is at East Rutherford, NJ's MetLife Stadium on August 15.

They play with with Ozzy, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Metallica & Tool at the new Power Trip Fesival in October.

The Pretenders recently announced their new album Relentless, and shared a new single, "Let The Sun Come In," which you can hear below.

GUNS N' ROSES: 2023 TOUR

Mon Jun 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon

Fri Jun 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

Mon Jun 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos

Thu Jun 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting

Sat Jun 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

Wed Jun 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock

Tue Jun 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

Fri Jun 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

Mon Jul 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park

Wed Jul 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO

Sat Jul 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo

Tue Jul 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland

Thu Jul 13 – Paris, France – La Defense

Sun Jul 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena

Wed Jul 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium

Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium with Carrie Underwood

Tue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood

Fri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders

Tue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders

Fri Aug 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park with The Pretenders

Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park with The Pretenders

Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field with The Pretenders

Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood

Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey

Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre with The Pretenders

Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey

Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium with The Pretenders

Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning

Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live with The Warning

Sun Sep 17 – Atlanta, GA – Midtown Music Festival

Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey

Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains

Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome with Alice in Chains

Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains

Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains

Fri Oct 06 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival with Ozzy, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Metallica & Tool

Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field with Alice in Chains

Sat Oct 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (support act TBD)

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place with Alice in Chains