Guns N’ Roses add The Pretenders, Alice in Chains, more ++ new shows to 2023 tour
Guns N' Roses are about to begin their 2023 world tour, which begins in Tel Aviv on June 5 and runs through October, with North American dates beginning in August. They've added two new US dates to the run, in Pittsburgh (August 18 at PNC Park) and Seattle (October 14 at Climate Pledge Arena). Tickets to Pittsburgh go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 AM ET, and Seattle tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM PT. See updated dates below.
They've also announced support for the North American shows, including The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, Carrie Underwood, The Warning, and Dirty Honey, varying by date. The Pretenders will open Guns N' Roses' NYC-area show, which is at East Rutherford, NJ's MetLife Stadium on August 15.
They play with with Ozzy, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Metallica & Tool at the new Power Trip Fesival in October.
The Pretenders recently announced their new album Relentless, and shared a new single, "Let The Sun Come In," which you can hear below.
GUNS N' ROSES: 2023 TOUR
Mon Jun 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon
Fri Jun 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
Mon Jun 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos
Thu Jun 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting
Sat Jun 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell
Wed Jun 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock
Tue Jun 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
Fri Jun 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park
Mon Jul 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park
Wed Jul 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO
Sat Jul 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo
Tue Jul 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland
Thu Jul 13 – Paris, France – La Defense
Sun Jul 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena
Wed Jul 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium
Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium with Carrie Underwood
Tue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood
Fri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders
Tue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders
Fri Aug 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park with The Pretenders
Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park with The Pretenders
Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field with The Pretenders
Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood
Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey
Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey
Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre with The Pretenders
Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey
Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium with The Pretenders
Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning
Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live with The Warning
Sun Sep 17 – Atlanta, GA – Midtown Music Festival
Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey
Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains
Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome with Alice in Chains
Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains
Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains
Fri Oct 06 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival with Ozzy, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Metallica & Tool
Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field with Alice in Chains
Sat Oct 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (support act TBD)
Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place with Alice in Chains