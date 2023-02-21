Guns N’ Roses announce 2023 world tour

Guns N' Roses have announced a 2023 world tour, with dates in North America, Europe, and the Middle East this summer and fall. The outing begins with a show in Tel Aviv on June 5, with North American dates starting in August and running into October, wrapping up on October 16 in Vancouver, BC. See all dates below.

The tour stops in East Rutherford, NJ for a show at MetLife Stadium on August 15. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, February 22 at 10 AM.

Mon Jun 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon

Fri Jun 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

Mon Jun 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos

Thu Jun 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting

Sat Jun 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

Wed Jun 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock

Tue Jun 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

Fri Jun 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

Mon Jul 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park

Wed Jul 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO

Sat Jul 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo

Tue Jul 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland

Thu Jul 13 – Paris, France – La Defense

Sun Jul 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena

Wed Jul 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium

Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

Tue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau

Fri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park

Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place