Guns N’ Roses announced rescheduled North American tour dates

Guns N' Roses have finalized their rescheduled North American 2021 tour (originally set for last summer), which starts July 31 in Hershey, PA and includes stops at Boston's Fenway Park (8/3), East Rutherford NJ's Metlife Stadium (8/5), Chicago's Wrigley Field (9/16), and more. All dates will be opened by Mammoth WVH, the project of Wolfgang Van Halen.

Tickets for new dates on the tour -- Hershey, Portland, San Jose, Phoenix, Dallas, Atlantic City, St Paul, Columbus, Baltimore, Raleigh, Hollywood, FL -- go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 AM local with presales for GN'R Nightrain members starting today at noon local.

Head below for all dates.

GUNS N' ROSES - NORTH AMERICA: SUMMER 2021

Saturday, Jul 31, 2021 Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA

Tuesday, Aug 3, 2021 Fenway Park Boston, MA

Thursday, Aug 5, 2021 Metlife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Sunday, Aug 8, 2021 Comerica Park Detroit, MI

Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021 FargoDome Fargo, ND

Friday, Aug 13, 2021 Grizzly Stadium Missoula, MT

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 Dick's Sporting Good Park Denver, CO

Thursday, Aug 19, 2021 Banc Of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, Aug 22, 2021 MODA Center Portland, OR

Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021 SAP Center at San Jose San Jose, CA

Friday, Aug 27, 2021 Venue to be Announced Las Vegas, NV

Monday, Aug 30, 2021 Phoenix Suns Arena Phoenix, AZ

Wednesday, Sep 1, 2021 American Airlines Center Dallas, TX

Saturday, Sep 4, 2021 Bottlerock Music Festival Napa, CA

Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN

Saturday, Sep 11, 2021 Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ

Sunday, Sep 12, 2021 Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ

Thursday, Sep 16, 2021 Wrigley Field Chicago, IL

Saturday, Sep 18, 2021 Summerfest Milwaukee, WI

Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN

Thursday, Sep 23, 2021 Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH

Sunday, Sep 26, 2021 Royal Farms Arena Baltimore, MD

Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021 PNC Arena Raleigh, NC

Saturday, Oct 2, 2021 Hard Rock Live Arena Hollywood, FL

Sunday, Oct 3, 2021 Hard Rock Live Arena Hollywood, FL