Guns N’ Roses release first new song in 13 years, “ABSUЯD” ++ Metlife Stadium setlist

Guns N' Roses have released, as they put it, a "New. Fn. Song." It's titled "ABSUЯD" and is their first new music since Chinese Democracy in 2008. The song is a reworked track from the Chinese Democracy sessions, originally called "Silkworm." You can listen below.

The band's North American tour hit NJ's Metlife Station Thursday night where they played "Absurd," paid tribute to Biz Markie by introing "Just a Friend" before "November Rain," and otherwise delivered a set full of classics. Check out the setlist below.

SETLIST: Guns N' Roses @ Metlife Stadium 8/5/2021 (via)

It's So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)

Double Talkin' Jive

Welcome to the Jungle

Better

Estranged

Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

You're Crazy (Slow Version)

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover)

Absurd

Civil War (Jimi Hendrix's "Machine Gun" outro)

Sweet Child o' Mine

November Rain

Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover)

Nightrain

Encore:

Patience

Paradise City