Guns N’ Roses release first new song in 13 years, “ABSUЯD” ++ Metlife Stadium setlist
Guns N' Roses have released, as they put it, a "New. Fn. Song." It's titled "ABSUЯD" and is their first new music since Chinese Democracy in 2008. The song is a reworked track from the Chinese Democracy sessions, originally called "Silkworm." You can listen below.
The band's North American tour hit NJ's Metlife Station Thursday night where they played "Absurd," paid tribute to Biz Markie by introing "Just a Friend" before "November Rain," and otherwise delivered a set full of classics. Check out the setlist below.
SETLIST: Guns N' Roses @ Metlife Stadium 8/5/2021 (via)
It's So Easy
Mr. Brownstone
Chinese Democracy
Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)
Double Talkin' Jive
Welcome to the Jungle
Better
Estranged
Live and Let Die (Wings cover)
You're Crazy (Slow Version)
Rocket Queen
You Could Be Mine
I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover)
Absurd
Civil War (Jimi Hendrix's "Machine Gun" outro)
Sweet Child o' Mine
November Rain
Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover)
Nightrain
Encore:
Patience
Paradise City